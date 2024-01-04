(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced Wednesday that they’re changing the application period for their R3 Educational Grant Program will be earlier this month than in years passed.

The PFBC announced the new application dates for the R3 Grant will be open from Tuesday, Jan. 16 until Friday, March 1 to allow for more time to process applications and improve customer service. Previously the PFBC accepted applications in the middle of March.

The R3 Grant helps support the PFBC’s partner organizations with hands-on education for the recruitment, retention, and reactivation (R3) of anglers and boaters across the Commonwealth.

Those educational programs help the PFBC help provide experiences to increase skills and knowledge in fishing and boating, build support, and give out information on nearby fishing and boating activities.

In 2023, the PFBC awarded $187,625 in R3 Grant funding to 15 different projects in 11 counties along with two state-wide projects designed to progress their initiatives and connect citizens with state waterways.

Organizations that qualify for the grant are reimbursed up to $25,000 for project expenses between approximately July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, and require a minimum 25 percent match of total project costs.

At this time, applications for multi-year grants are not being accepted and another announcement will be made by the PFBC when the application window opens.

For more information on the R3 Grant is available on the PFBC website here.