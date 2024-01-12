(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is looking for recruits to add to its next class of Waterways Conservation Officers.

Applications are now available for those interested in becoming a Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) with the agency, according to a release.

Up to 24 candidates will undergo training at various sites throughout the state where they will study “law enforcement principles and practice, fish and boat law, watercraft safety, environmental protection and other related content.”

The release states WCOs are trained in all aspects of fisheries conservation and watercraft safety and work to preserve fishing and boating opportunities on Pennsylvania’s 86,000 miles of rivers, streams and lakes.

“Waterways Conservation Officers are passionate law enforcement professionals who work to protect, conserve, and enhance Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources,” said Col. Clyde Warner, director of the PFBC Bureau of Law Enforcement. “This job is full of adventure, and no two days of work are ever the same.”

Candidates with the following basic criteria will be considered:

Pennsylvania residency

Possess a valid driver’s license

At least 21 years of age

High School Graduate or GED

Pass a criminal history background check

Those interested can apply for the position on the PFBC website.