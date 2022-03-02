Philadelphia lifts indoor mask mandate for most settings

by: The Associated Press

A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia health officials announced Wednesday that the city was lifting its indoor mask mandate, and officials expect to lift the school masking rules on March 9.

The change comes as city health officials moved the city into the “all clear” category of its COVID-19 pandemic response metric.

If infections, hospitalizations, and the positive test rates continue to drop, Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said the city plans to drop the masking rules for schools on March 9, with the caveat that masks will be mandatory for the week after students return from Spring Break.

