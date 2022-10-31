BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona.

Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik Yak. The app allows users to post anonymously with people within 5 miles of them.

Police were alerted of the message that said “Don’t come to school Monday if you want to live,” Numerous students saw the message and said they weren’t attending class out of fear for their safety.

The Logan Township Police Department was able to assist Penn State University Police and locate the Nakamura using information from Yik Yak and pinpointing the phone location. This led police to where Nakamura was living in off-campus student housing.

Police said there is no known threat to Penn State Altoona or the public.

Nakamura was placed in Blair County Prison on $35,000 bail.