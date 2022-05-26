CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Carbondale man is facing multiple charges after police say he held a woman captive, and she escaped with the help of bank employees.

Carbondale police were called to PNC Bank on South Main Street on Wednesday after receiving numerous hold-up alarms. Once police arrived, they say that a bank employee greeted them at the door and explained that a woman had asked for a “HELP” loan.

Police say the victim, who asked for the “loan” was accompanied by 36-year-old Wilson Medina-Garcia who was taken into custody. Police say they interviewed the victim who told them she had been held hostage and abused since 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say Medina-Garcia took the victim to the bank and demanded that she take out a $5,000 loan. It was during this that the victim asked the tellers for a “HELP” loan and was able to alert police, according to court paperwork.

When police came in, they say the victim began yelling “arrest me, arrest me,” because she didn’t want Medina-Garcia to know she had found a way to alert police.

Police say they went to the house in Carbondale where Medina-Garcia was allegedly keeping the victim and found a room with a lock on the outside of the door, broken glass and a broken cellphone.

Medina-Garcia is charged with two counts of kidnapping, terroristic threats, assault, and unlawful restraint. He is currently being held at Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.