Police looking for ATV, lawnmower thief in Bradford County

WILMOT TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police are looking for someone who stole multiple ATVs and a lawnmower in Bradford County last week.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a burglary on Sugar Hill Road on January 10, where a man said someone stole equipment from the residence around 9 a.m.

According to the police report, the person stole a 1997 Green Polaris ATV, a damaged 2008 500 Polaris ATV, and a red Ferris IS700 riding lawnmower.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pennsylvania State Police Towanda at 570-265-2186.

