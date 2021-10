TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for help in identifying a man who stole scrap metal in Towanda.

Photo: Pennsylvania State Police

On September 26, State Police responded to a report of someone stealing secondary metals from the area of State Route 14, south of Owens Road and north of Cedar Ledge Lane, Canton Twp.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Trooper Evans at 570-265-2186.