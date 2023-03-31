OLYPHANT, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, March 30th, at approximately 11 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to reports of a laser being aimed at a plane above Olyphant Borough, Pennsylvania.

At the request of Air Traffic Control, the State Police Aviation Unit, Trooper 2, investigated in the area of Alcorn Hill Drive.

Trooper 2 circled for over 1 hour and found nothing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore Barracks at 570-963-3160.

Olyphant Borough is located about an hour South of Binghamton.