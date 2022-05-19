WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a student with terroristic threats after investigators say he threatened to kill two students via Microsoft Teams chat.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers investigated an incident that occurred on Tuesday involving two Williamsport Area High School students.

Police say the students informed them that a fellow student, 18-year-old Lucas Butler, of Cogan Station, messaged the two on Microsoft Teams chat with a violent threat.

As stated in the affidavit, Butler’s message read in part “witch (sic) one of you little b**** called the cops on me… I am going to stab and shoot you guys with a knife and gun…”.

The release sates that Butler also sent images of a knife and rifle.

PSP arrived at Butler’s home to question him on the alleged statements, to which he denied sending any threatening messages. Butler told investigators that he does possess a Chromebook that is owned by the school district.

Police say the user name Butler uses for Microsoft Teams matches the name that sent the threatening message.

Butler has been charged with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and harassment.