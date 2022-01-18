Pop-up vaccine clinic coming to Bradford County next month

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A pop-up COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic will be in Bradford County next month at two different locations.

The Pennsylvania and Bradford County Health Departments are partnering to host the HERO Truck initiative that offers vaccines to rural communities.

The truck will be at the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Department from noon to 8 p.m. on February 11. It will then be at the New Albany United Methodist Church from Noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 12.

The truck offers all three vaccines, child doses, primary first doses, second doses, and boosters. Flu shots will also be available.

There is no pre-registration required, and walk-ins are encouraged. Anyone looking to get a booster shot is also encouraged to bring their vaccine card.

The Pennsylvania DOH listed Bradford county as the 63rd lowest vaccinated county in the state, above Juniata, Potter, Bedford, Fulton and Philadelphia.

For more information about vaccine clinics, you may contact the Bradford County Department of Public Safety at 570-265-5022.