(WETM) — The Department for Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced today a new grant funding totaling $955,500 for ATV and snowmobile trails in Pennsylvania.

The announcement was made by DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today, July 26, 2022. “Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts, and our trails and amenities attract visitors who spend money in local communities,” Dunn said. “Through these projects, we’ll improve upon and expand opportunities across the commonwealth.”

Central Mountains ATV Association Inc will receive $89,200. The investments will support the construction or maintenance of ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Union, and Warren counties.

Potter County ATV UTV Club will also receive $9,500 for the purchase of mobile youth ATV safety training equipment.

The DCNR said that the next ATV and Snowmobile grant ground will open on August 1, 2022, and close on Sept. 30, 2022. Grants are open to municipalities, non-profit and for-profit organizations.

