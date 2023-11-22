HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– PPL is facing millions in fines after tens of thousands of customers experienced billing issues for months.

According to the Pennsylvania Utility Commission, the investigation began after a billing issue began in December 2022 when customer meter data was not transferring from the utility’s meter data software to the customer service system.

The issue caused December bills to use estimated meter readings, which caused some bills to be “wildly inaccurate.”

According to PUC officials, some customers received incorrect bills or didn’t get billed at all.

It is estimated that more than 48,000 customers didn’t get any bills for at least one month from Dec. 2022 to April 2023. In the same time period, more than 91,000 PPL accounts received no bills at all.

Additionally, between December 2022 and January 2023, nearly 795,000 estimated bills were sent out and more than 860,000 estimated bills were issued between December 2022 and May 2023.

Two-thirds of estimated bills differed from customers’ actual usage by 10 percent or more. There were almost 48,000 bills differed by more than 50 percent.

Under the joint settlement, PPL will pay a $1 million fine along with paying more than $16 million in additional costs including the following:

Approximately $2.3 million in voluntarily waived late fees;

Approximately $7.8 million of additional bad debt expense arising out of the voluntary

service termination moratorium;

service termination moratorium; Forgoing collection of approximately $1.7 million from customers who were underbilled

in the estimation true-up process;

in the estimation true-up process; An additional approximately $3.7 million of unplanned costs in engaging external

vendors;

vendors; And approximately $700,000 of unbudgeted employee overtime expenses.

PPL has already paid $1 million in refunds to customers.

Importantly, PPL will not be allowed to try and recover any of the above costs by raising rates on customers.

When customers tried to reach out to PPL about the issues, they experienced extremely long wait times or couldn’t get in touch with PPL. The PUC says 41% of customers hung up their calls without being able to reach a representative.

The joint settlement is now up for review from the PUC Commissioners who are the ones that will make the final say. It will also go through a public comment period.