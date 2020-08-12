Preregistration open for Step Outdoors TRYathalon in Wellsboro

A medallion like those pictured will be awarded to each finisher in this year’s Tryathlon and 5K Trail Run/Walk.

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Those planning to participate in the COVID 19 Special Edition of the Step Outdoors TRYathlon & 5K Trail Run/Walk must preregister no later than Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m. to be guaranteed an event T-shirt in the size they order and a medallion if they finish.

Registration will officially close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Each person who registers for either the TRYathlon or the 5K online or by mail will pay a $20 entry fee.

Due to the coronavirus, this year’s event will not be on a specific day at a specific time. Registrants get to choose the day and time they want to do the TRYathlon or 5K between Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 20.

There is no in-person registration, no check-in time, no electronic timing and no aid or water stations on the course.

The event will be at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901, seven miles northeast of Wellsboro.

Those who want to solo can do all three legs of the TRYathlon or two or three people can form a team. The event also includes a stand-alone option for runners and walkers who want to do the 5K only.

“That’s why teams and individuals should bring their own supporters for this event ” said Tim Morey, organizer. “Registrants are also asked to be legal on the lake by getting a launch permit for their canoe or kayak, wearing a personal flotation device and carrying a whistle as required.”

Individuals of all ages can participate in the TRYathlon or 5K. While the course remains the same, it will not be well marked, therefore favoring those that have done it in the past.

It is recommended that registrants become familiar with the TRYathlon and 5K routes in advance before taking them on. Course maps and information are available online and in the park office lobby at 111 Spillway Road.

All runners and walkers, whether they are participating in the 5K only or all three legs of the Tryathlon will start at the same location and follow the same course on park roads and trails around the perimeter of Hills Creek Lake. The second leg of the Tryathlon is paddling a canoe or kayak around a 1.75-mile course identified with temporary markers on Hills Creek Lake. The event will end with bikers traveling 8 miles on a course of dirt and hardtop roads in and around the park.

A banner at the finish line will provide an opportunity for participants to take selfies or have someone take their photo.

After completing the course, registrants can share their time if they self-timed and pick up their T-shirts and medallions at the park office at 111 Spillway Road between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 12 & 13 and Sept. 19 & 20; between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, Sept. 14, 17 & 18; and between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 15 & 16.

Those who mail in a registration form must download it, complete it and mail it to Wellsboro Parks and Recreation, Attention: Tryathlon, 227 Nichols Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901 in time to ensure it arrives either by Sept. 1 to guarantee a T-shirt and medallion or by Sept. 8. Checks should be made payable to the Step Outdoors Tryathlon.

To register online or to download a printable registration form, for more information about the Tryathlon or 5K, or about renting bikes, kayaks or canoes, or to download course maps, visit www.stepoutdoors.org. Questions? Call Tim Morey at 570-724-8561 or email tmorey@pa.gov.