SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden will visit Scranton on Thursday to attend the viewing of former Pennsylvania First Lady Ellen Casey.

28/22 News was able to confirm the president’s pending visit.

Casey, the mother of U.S. Senator Bob Casey and widow of Governor Robert P. Casey, died last Friday at Regional Hospital.

President Biden, a Scranton native, issued a statement on Casey’s passing stating she “lived a life of extraordinary dignity and grace.”

The viewing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton.

On-street parking is banned across a four-block swath of Scranton’s downtown Thursday and Friday for the viewing and funeral. No parking signs are up on Wyoming Avenue between Biden and Mulberry Streets and on Linden Street, Penn, and North Washington Avenues.

A funeral Mass for Casey is set for Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Cathedral.