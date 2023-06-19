Erie County, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting on Saturday in Juniata County, Pennsylvania.

The trooper that died in the line of duty was a Corry native.

Two Troopers Shot

During a press conference, State Police report the shooter, identified as Brandon Stine, arrived at the Troop G, Lewistown Station around 11 a.m. Saturday armed with a long rifle and fired shots at marked patrol vehicles in the parking lot.

Stine then drove away from the scene. He was identified and State Police began a search for him that included a helicopter.

State Police report the shooter engaged troopers in Mifflintown Borough around 12:45 p.m. Saturday when Lieutenant James Wagner was shot. Citizens on the scene gave aid to Lt. Wagner and used his radio to call first responders for help. He was then life-flighted to the hospital.

After another search, troopers found Stine in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township, Juniata County just before 3 p.m.

Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr., 29, was then struck and killed by a gunshot through the windshield of his patrol car in what State Police say appeared to be an ambush.

“We were attempting to track this individual and my characterization of it is that he was playing somewhat of a game of cat-and-mouse with them. There were phone calls, there were attempts to try and negotiate with him. But there were phone calls from him providing a location and then he wouldn’t be there. He seemed to be setting our people up for a potential ambush,” said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Pennsylvania State Police.

The shooter then escaped the scene down Swamp Road into rural residential area. After troopers attempted to flush him out of the area, he drove through a field to a public area.

Troopers protected citizens at the scene and forced Stine back toward the road where there was an exchange of gunfire at the edge of the parking lot. Stine then drove through a residential yard and became stuck against a row of trees with Troopers continuing to engage him until he was killed.

“What I witnessed, and I will tell you in my many years with the Pennsylvania State Police and many serious situations, it was one of the most intense, unbelievable gunfights I have ever witnessed,” said Lt. Col. Bivens.

Lt. James Wagner, 45, is currently listed as being in critical condition at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Trooper Rougeau enlisted with PSP in 2020 and had been assigned to Troop G of the Lewistown Station in March of 2023. He is the 104th member of the State Police to give his life in the line of duty.

Watch the full press conference below — PSP Honors Fallen Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr.; Identifies Wounded Lieutenant James A. Wagner:

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Pennsylvania State Lodge said it was “devastated” over the shooting of “not one but two” troopers, one of whom made “the ultimate sacrifice.”

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Police Escort

A police escort for fallen Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. will head from the Corry Regional Airport to the Bracken Funeral Home in Corry between 2 and 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, State Police reported at 1 p.m. Monday. The plane was originally scheduled to land at the Erie Airport with a procession to Corry.

Donations to Troopers’ families

Anyone interested in donating to assist the troopers’ families can send a check to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) at 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The check should be made out to the “Survivor’s Fund,” with the name of the trooper written in the “memo” portion of the check.