ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of minks are on the loose after someone cut holes in a fence and released them from a fur farm near Sunbury, Pa.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, some time between midnight and 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, 6,000-8,000 minks got out of Richard H. Stahl Sons Incorporated located on State Route 890 in Rockefeller Township.

State police say the suspect, or suspects, cut holes in the fence surrounding the mink farm and released approximately 6,000-8,000 of them from their pens.

Officials say there are thousands of minks all over the surrounding area. The Sunbury Animal Hospital notes the animals should not be approached as they can be aggressive.

Several minks were seen dead along the roadway near the fur farm, presumably hit by passing vehicles.

State police say numerous state agencies and farm staff are working to capture the escaped animals.

The Sunbury Animal Hospital is urging residents in the area to be cautious of their surroundings outside, these animals can be very aggressive if approached.

If one does approach you, it is advised to get as far away from it as possible.

Although the mink are small in size, they are still a danger to pets.

“They are very good at getting through little holes, and they certainly can be a danger to the small animals, I would suspect cats and kittens, kittens especially, could be at risk,” said veterinary and partner of Sunbury Animal Hospital Beverly Shaw.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says to not go out of your way to trap them or catch them, as they may bite or attack and that could potentially spread diseases.

However, if residents do find themselves with a mink in a trap, they are to reach out to the Sunbury Animal Hospital where they will safely return the mink to the farm, or if the mink is causing problems, to call the game commission and they will come to take care of it.