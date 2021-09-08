PSP investigate nearly 700 Labor Day weekend crashes, over 500 DUI arrests

(WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police investigated 674 crashes and 587 DUI cases during the Labor Day weekend.

According to data released on Wednesday, six people were killed in motor vehicle accidents during the holiday weekend. One of those fatal crashes was alcohol-related, and 57 of the 674 investigated crashes involved alcohol.

More than 200 people were injured in crashes during the holiday weekend.

State Police handled 9,968 speeding incidents, 120 child seat violations, 737 seat belt violations, and 13,670 other citations.

During the 2020 Labor Day weekend, seven individuals died and 186 people were injured in the 678 crashes investigated by PSP.

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2021 (4 days) 587 9,968 120 737 13,670 2020 (4 days) 594 12,556 139 636 15,388

Troop F, who handles investigations in nine counties that include Potter and Tioga County, investigated 35 crashes, three of which involved alcohol. Twelve people were injured in those crashes.

More than 1,200 speeding investigations were handled by Troop F, the most among the 16 State Police troops.

Troop P, who handles investigations in four counties that include Bradford, investigated 20 crashes (one involving alcohol) that resulted in four injuries. The troop handled 14 DUI incidents, 209 speeding cases, and 849 other citations.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.