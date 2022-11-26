New York drivers ranked number five in the nation for the least aggression. (Getty Images)

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – As millions of people head back home from their Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers about the rules of hanging out in the left lane.

PSP posted a video that shows an animated car driving in the left lane of a highway, with text explaining the Pa. driving laws. PSP explained that Commonwealth law says driving in the left lane of a highway is illegal, as the lane is meant specifically for passing vehicles.

Police said that slower traffic must stay to the right. There are four reasons to drive in the left lane, according to the law: