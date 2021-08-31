Puppies rescued from Georgia by Pennsylvania sanctuary

CORRECTION: The dogs were rescued from Georgia, unrelated to the hurricane. ACS will receive dogs from Hurrican Ida tomorrow, September 1, 2021.

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania has helped rescue 20 doggos from Georgia.

The Sanctuary worked with Best Friends Animal Society to transport the dogs, including 11 puppies, from Georgia. After meeting at a halfway point in North Carolina, the pups are safe and sound in Pennsylvania.

The dogs are still being assessed, so they may not appear on the Sanctuary’s website for a few days.

