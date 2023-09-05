WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries and Dr. Kristine Shaw, DVM, will be hosting a “Rabies & Microchip Clinic” that will be held in Wellsboro at the end of the month.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, dog and cat owners can bring their pets to the Tioga County Fairgrounds to get their rabies shot, a microchip or a distemper combination from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. No appointments are needed to attend.

All dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in carriers. Everyone is encouraged to bring water for their pet while they wait. No public restrooms will be available.

Pricing for the event is as follows:

Rabies (1 year given unless proof of previous vaccine) – $10

Microchip – $15 (+$5 if you get the chip registered)

Distemper combo – $15

Payment will be accepted by cash and check only.

For more information, contact Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries at 570-376-3646.