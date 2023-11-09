PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Various brands of ready-to-eat sandwiches are being recalled in multiple states, including Pennsylvania.

The voluntary recall of croissant sandwiches comes from Hearn Kirkwood out of Maryland, saying the labeling did not identify soy and milk in the product, both known allergens.

The company said the affected croissant sandwiches were distributed from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3 in Alabama, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.

BRANDITEM
DESCRIPTION		UPCPACK / SIZELOT CODE
FOOD
UNLIMITED		BACON EGG &
CHEDDAR
CROISSANT		7663752530511/5.25ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		BACON EGG &
CHEDDAR
CROISSANT		7663752530516/5.25ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
JACK & OLIVELE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD		7663757950181/5.8ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
SPRIG &
SPROUT		LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD		7663757971281/5.8ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD		7663752615991/5.8ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD		7663752615996/5.8ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
HAM & SWISS		7663752616121/5.5ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
TUNA SALAD		7663752616051/5.8ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
TUNA SALAD		7663752616056/5.8ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
TURKEY &
CHEDDAR		7663752616291/5.5ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
FOOD
UNLIMITED		LE CROISSANT:
TURKEY &
CHEDDAR		7663752616296/5.5ozUse By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023

The company said their ingredient suppliers failed to notify them the ingredient formulation had changed. This led to products being sent out without properly labeling the allergens.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Customers with allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk should discard the product.

Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact: 

RetailSalesDistribution@CoastalSunbelt.com or call 410-799-9900, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.