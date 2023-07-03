HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two bills have been introduced in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that aim at protecting drivers in the state from tickets and fines regarding vehicle insurance policies and registration.

The bills were introduced by State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria). The first bill, H.B. 1534, would require car insurers to report a new insurance policy to the state Transportation Department.

According to Burns, insurers are obligated to report insurance policy cancelations to PennDOT. However, there is no such requirement for insurers to report a new insurance policy leaving PennDOT to believe a driver doesn’t have insurance.

This can leave drivers vulnerable to hundreds of dollars in tickets if they don’t realize they need to submit the new policy information.

“Drivers should not have to worry about being pulled over simply because there was a gap in the reporting process between when an old and new policy is reported to the state. With this bill, PennDOT would be up to date on a vehicle’s valid insurance coverage, thereby preventing unnecessary tickets and freeing up the police’s time so they can identify vehicles that are actually uninsured,” Burns said.

The second bill, H.B. 1535, would require PennDOT to send text or email reminders for upcoming vehicle registration expirations.

Burns said drivers are no longer given helpful reminders to renew their registrations after PennDOT stopped issuing registration stickers for vehicle license plates in 2016. This resulted in tens of thousands of drivers being cited for an expired registration.

Based on the Magisterial District Judge System, there was an average of 120,612 citations a year, representing a 36.72% increase, after Pennsylvania vehicles were no longer required to have registration stickers.

“Requiring receipt of that little sticker was a common way for drivers to remember when their registration was due,” Burns said. “Adding a text or email reminder to the process, in addition to the mailed registration bill that’s often sent months in advance, would be a valuable tool and will save thousands of drivers from costly fines.”

Burns noted that under the bill, the phone number or email for the reminder would need to be provided voluntarily and PennDOT would not be permitted to provide that information to third parties.

Both bills were referred to the House Transportation Committee for review.