Rep. Owlett calls for school bus driver shortage investigation

Rows of school buses are parked at their terminal, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Zelienople, Pa. Pennsylvania schools are working on how they will safely transport students this fall, but one idea that won’t be part of the plan is to install plastic barriers around school bus drivers. The state Transportation Department rejected that idea recently, saying there wasn’t evidence it’ll make anyone safer. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The House Education Committee has approved a resolution sponsored by Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) that aims to address the ongoing shortage of school bus drivers in the Commonwealth.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has further impacted the availability of school bus drivers in districts across the state, this shortage has been going on for many years,” Owlett said. “We have a responsibility to ensure the education of our children, and physically getting them to school is part of that responsibility.”

Watch Rep. Owlett’s comments about the resolution here:

House Resolution 880 would require the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the current school bus driver industry and provide recommendations as to how the Commonwealth can effectively address the shortage of school bus drivers.

The commission would also be directed to establish an advisory committee to provide recommendations. The advisory committee would be comprised of representatives of the Department of Education, Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania School Bus Association and Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

The measure now goes to the full House for consideration.