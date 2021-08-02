Rep. Owlett pushing to have Route 15 changed to I-99 in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Republican Representative Clint Owlett is pushing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to designate Route 15 as Interstate 99 in Tioga County.

Owlett said the designation would “open up so many opportunities for growth” in the community. “We’ve met all the standards necessary to be named an interstate – we just need PennDOT to petition the federal government to make it happen. PennDOT needs to quit dragging its feet and move this process forward.”

New language in Pennsylvania’s annual fiscal code will require PennDot to submit a report on Route 15 by September 30. The report will include a list of all the roads between the northernmost portion of I-99 in Pennsylvania and the southernmost portion of I-99 in New York that will comprise the highway once it is fully designated,

The report will also include the issues preventing Route 15 from receiving the designation.

PennDOT will also have to provide a date on which the agency will make an application to the Federal Highway Administration for the designation of the remaining portions of the interstate.