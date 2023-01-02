HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House.

In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed to take place on January 3, 2023. Pickett cited her past experience presiding as Speaker Pro Tempore for Speakers Bryan Cutler and Mike Turzai, as well as her experience serving as the chair of the House Insurance Committee.

Pickett has been in office since 2001.

“…it is vital that the Speaker be able to aptly and efficiently manage time on the floor in order to accomplish our goals,” Pickett’s letter read. “We have this opportunity to really make a difference for Pennsylvania.”

Pickett’s bid for House Speaker follows a tight and complicated election in the Commonwealth last November.

Democrats won a narrow majority in the House, but a death and two resignations from their party left Republicans with two more representatives than their opponents until special elections can fill the three vacant seats.

As a result of the political mess, both Democrat and Republican representatives have declared themselves as majority leaders in the House.

The election to pick the next Speaker of the House is slated for January 3, 2023, but as SpotlightPA reports, it’s unclear who it will be or even which party they’ll be from.

Pickett’s full letter can be read below: