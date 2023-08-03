WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – Those traveling near Wyalusing within the next week should be prepared for delays due to a resurfacing project.

Starting on Friday, Aug. 4, the contractor will be performing strip sealing on Route 706 in Wyalusing. Motorists can expect lane restrictions with flagging where the work is being performed.

On Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, August 11, the contractor will be performing line painting on Route 706. Motorists can expect slow traffic where work is being performed.

The project will be performed during daylight hours.

Work will include tree trimming, milling and paving of the roadway, guide rail and sign upgrade and preservation of two bridge decks, the bridge carrying Route 706 over Brewer Creek and over the Wyalusing Creek in Wyalusing Township. Work on this project is expected to be completed by August 2023, if weather permits.

Motorists traveling along Route 706 should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for stopped traffic, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.

To stay up to date on road conditions in Pennsylvania, visit 511PA.com.