TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Those driving through Tuscarora Township next week might experience some delays in their commute due to road work.

According to PennDOT, a pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 1007 on Spring Field Road, beginning on Monday, Oct. 23. The project will take place until Thursday, Oct. 26, and will close Spring Hill Road between the intersections with Learn Road and Cow Path Road.

A detour using Route 1002 Underhill Road and Route 367 in Tuscarora Township Bradford County and Route 367, Route 6 and Route 3001 Church Street in Wyoming County will be in place for the duration of the project. The detour will be daytime only.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change. Drivers are reminded to be alert, slow down and expect delays in travel.

Conditions of major roadways can be viewed at 511pa.com.