RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A pipe replacement project is scheduled to begin next week in Bradford County.

According to PennDOT, more road work will be coming to Bradford County beginning on Monday, Sept. 25, for a pipe replacement project. A PennDOT maintenance crew will be closing a portion of Chapel Road between the intersections with Wilcox Road and Bluebird Road while they replace deteriorating pipes.

A detour will be in place using Routes 4014, 220 and 4018 in Smithfield, Ulster, Athens and Ridgebury townships while work is being done. Work is expected to be completed on Friday, Sept. 29.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Drivers are reminded to be alert, drive slow and expect delays in travel. Conditions of major roadways can be viewed at 511pa.com.