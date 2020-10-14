Road work scheduled on Route 4027 in Bradford County

SOUTH CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A portion of Route 4027 (Bucks Creek Road) in South Creek Township will be closed next week for maintenance work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

On Monday, October 19, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close Bucks Creek Road between the intersections with Checkerville Road and Patterson Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Checkerville Road, Thompson Hill Road, and Stevens Drive will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, October 23, weather permitting.