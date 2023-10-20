BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – An ongoing road work project will reduce multiple roads to single lane traffic in Bradford County next week.

As the crack sealing project continues, PennDOT has announced that the following roads will be affected during the week of Monday, Oct. 23:

Route 1018, Packer Avenue in Towanda Borough

Route 1033, Lanning Creek Road in Wysox Township

Route 1039, William Street/Main Street in Towanda Borough

Route 1041, James Street in North Towanda Township

Route 1058, Litchfield Road/Sackett Creek Road in Litchfield Township

Route 4001, Saco Road/Ulster Road in ulster and Smithfield Townships

Route 4003, Noble Road in Ulster Township

Route 4004, Ulster Road in Smithfield and Ulster Townships

Route 4005, Brosman Road in Smithfield Township

Route 4012, Laurel Hill Road in Smithfield and Ulster Township

Route 4014, Milan Road/Main Street in Smithfield and Ulster Township

Route 4020, Mile Lane Road in Ridgebury and Athens Townships

Route 4021, Chapel Road in Smithfield, Athens and Ridgebury Townships

Route 9102 in Smithfield Township

All work will be done during the day with flaggers in place to guide traffic. Drivers can check the conditions of major roadways at any time by visiting 511pa.com.