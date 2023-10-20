BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – An ongoing road work project will reduce multiple roads to single lane traffic in Bradford County next week.
As the crack sealing project continues, PennDOT has announced that the following roads will be affected during the week of Monday, Oct. 23:
- Route 1018, Packer Avenue in Towanda Borough
- Route 1033, Lanning Creek Road in Wysox Township
- Route 1039, William Street/Main Street in Towanda Borough
- Route 1041, James Street in North Towanda Township
- Route 1058, Litchfield Road/Sackett Creek Road in Litchfield Township
- Route 4001, Saco Road/Ulster Road in ulster and Smithfield Townships
- Route 4003, Noble Road in Ulster Township
- Route 4004, Ulster Road in Smithfield and Ulster Townships
- Route 4005, Brosman Road in Smithfield Township
- Route 4012, Laurel Hill Road in Smithfield and Ulster Township
- Route 4014, Milan Road/Main Street in Smithfield and Ulster Township
- Route 4020, Mile Lane Road in Ridgebury and Athens Townships
- Route 4021, Chapel Road in Smithfield, Athens and Ridgebury Townships
- Route 9102 in Smithfield Township
All work will be done during the day with flaggers in place to guide traffic. Drivers can check the conditions of major roadways at any time by visiting 511pa.com.