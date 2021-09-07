Roads closed in Tioga County due to flooding

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two roads in Tioga County are closed due to recent flooding and downed trees.

Route 4007 (North Road) is closed at the bridge over North Brook Creek located northwest of Knoxville, Brookfield Township.

And Route 4009 (Austinburg Road) between Route 249 and the New York State line at TR 103 in Brookfield Township.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.