CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that involved a suspect using a sword while wearing a clown mask.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday early morning around 4:50 a.m. troopers was called to the Uni-Mart on State Route 115 for an armed robbery.

Pennsylvania State Police

The suspect pictured gained entry through the back of the business, police stated.

PSP says the suspect demanded the cashier to open the register while holding a samurai sword and wearing a clown mask.

After taking the money, the suspect left the business and traveled into a nearby wooded area, police say.

State police are describing the suspect as a white man with gray sweatpants, white t-shirts, and black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or call PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271. Police advise to not approach the suspect if you encounter them.