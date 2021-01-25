State Police identify three young men killed in Wyalusing crash

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM/WBRE) – Three young men have died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Wyalusing, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to State Police, the driver 20-year-old Bryce Campbell of Athens, 19-year-old passenger Jadon Allen of Milan, and 24-year-old passenger Montana Vandyke of New Albany were pronounced dead at the scene by Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman.

State Police say that Campbell and Vandyke were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle, 70-year-old Irene Sprague was transported by Guthrie Air to Robert Packer Hospital with a suspected serious injury. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

State Police say that a 2011 Dodge Caliber driven by Campbell crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane and hit Sprague’s 2021 Chrysler 300 head-on. The Dodge overturned and came to rest on the northern side of Route 6 while the Chrysler came to rest on the south end of the road.

Both lanes of Route 6 in between Route 706 (Church Street) in Wyalusing and Route 409 in Wyalusing Township were closed for several hours due to the crash.

“Something definitely wasn’t right to have a head on crash on a three lane road like that I’m not sure exactly what was going on but something wasn’t right,” Wyalusing Valley Fire Chief Brandon Conner said.

A witness at a nearby gas station says he heard the crash from down the road.

“It was almost deafening inside the office you could almost feel inside your chest was that loud,” Greg Smith, and employee of Bluhms Gas Sales said.

State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. They were assisted by State Police Wyoming, Forensic Services, the Bradford County Coroner’s office, the Wyalusing Fire Department, Guthrie Air/EMS, Benjamin’s Tow Company, and PennDOT.

Monday’s crash is the second fatal crash in Bradford County in a week.