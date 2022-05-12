TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Lanes will be closed in Towanda for several months while crews resurface and install a center turn lane on a section of Route 6 starting next week.

PennDOT announced that the safety improvement project for Route 6 will begin on Monday, May 16. Work will include resurfacing between Wonder View Lane (Rt. 4001) and the Sugar Creek bridge in North Towanda Township. Crews will also be constructing a center turn lane on Route 6 from Shaffer Road to the Sugar Creek bridge.

While work is ongoing, the road will be reduced to one lane with flagging. In June, the eastbound lane will be closed with a detour for eastbound traffic in place useing Route 220 and Patterson Boulevard.

Work is expected to last until late August 2022, PennDOT said and will cost $2.3 million. Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor and will work on adding the center lane, milling, resurfacing, slope stabilization, and other miscellaneous construction.