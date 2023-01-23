HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi announced the first of several planned listening tour sessions on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The first stop of the tour is to be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Simmons Auditorium at the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business located in Pittsburgh.

Rozzi will be joined by members of the bipartisan Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward. This group consists of six House members convened to create bipartisan operating rules for the House, as well as to break partisan gridlock.

On Friday, Rozzi announced that he will embark on a statewide listening tour amid a stalemate in the State House. Rozzi says the goal of his listening tour will be “to address partisan gridlock and deliver justice for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.”

Since being sworn in as speaker, Rozzi has not held any public press conferences and has faced calls to step down.

Details of other locations on the listening tour will visit were not immediately made available by the speaker’s office.