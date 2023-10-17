MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Run Past Cancer 5K and Fun Run/Walk will be taking place in Mansfield next weekend.

The Halloween-themed fundraiser to raise money for cancer patients in Tioga County will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Smythe Park in Mansfield, with check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m. Preregistration for the event is available from now until Oct. 25. You can register in-person now by picking up a form at either Wild Asaph Outfitters in Wellsboro or Oswald Cycle Works in Mansfield. You can also register online at the following link.

Those who attend the event will be able to choose the level of activity that would work best for them by participating in either the 1 mile walk/run or the 5K run. Registration for each race will be open until race time. The day-of registration fees for the races are $15 for the 1 mile walk/run, with a maximum fee of $30 for immediate family members, and $25 for the 5K run.

Everyone that participates in the event will receive a free small ice cream from Wellsboro Creamery, while top runners in the 5K event will win medals. Additionally, all participants in the event are encouraged to wear a costume. Prizes will be awarded for Best Dressed, Funniest, Scariest, Most Unusual, Cutest, Best Fictional Character, Best Group and Coolest Celebrity.

All of the money that is raised at the event will go towards the fight against cancer and helping patients in Tioga County. Checks for the event should be made payable to the American Cancer Society. For more information about the event, call Terry Borneman at 410-428-8615 or email tb1949@ptd.net.