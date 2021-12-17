Sayre man arrested for threatening to ‘take out’ police, burn down house

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man has been arrested after he allegedly refused to leave a condemned property and then made terroristic threats to kill police and burn down the house.

Raymond Andrews, 38, was allegedly living at a condemned residence on Perkins Street owned by another woman. Sayre Code Enforcement had been working with the woman for eight months to clean up the property and make repairs.

The woman asked multiple people to leave but said the only one who refused was Andrews. He allegedly continue to “bring in more junk” to the house and after refusing to leave several times, said he would “lite the house a blaze and coom some S’mores LOL anyone down for a bonfire” and that he would “beat someone’s ass” if they tried to make him leave.

On December 6, 2021, Andrews then allegedly brought a pop-up camper to the property and said no one could do anything about him and other people living in it. The woman said Andrews threatened her several times.

Sayre Borough Police responded to the house, told Andrews he couldn’t live there and provided phone numbers for assistance.

By December 16, Andrew was still living on the property and allegedly sent the woman messages that read “I officially have nothing left to loose thank you very much, I will go out Suicide by cop no problem and trust me I will take as many of them out with me as I can and burn the house to the ground in the process”. He added that he wouldn’t leave the property unless it was “in a body bag”.

Andrews was charged with two counts of Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another person and Defiant Trespass with Actual Communication to the Actor.

He is currently being held and his bail is set at $50,000. His hearing is scheduled for December 28, 2021.