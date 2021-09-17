Sayre man sentenced for selling meth in March 2021

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Edwin Johnson, 66, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility following charges of selling meth in March 2021.

The Bradford County District Attorney said Johnson was sentenced for 33 months to 10 years and fined $3,000 for possession and intent to deliver methamphetamine, a felony. He was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offenses on March 30, 2021, and the Pennsylvania State Police then arrested him in Burlington Borough after an investigation.

At the time of the arrest, According to Sayre Police, officers found 5.2 ounces of methamphetamine worth $14,000 along with $2,913 in cash, ledgers containing information of illegal narcotics sales, scales, drug paraphernalia, and packaging materials used in the sale of illegal narcotics., according to Sayre Police.

Ellen Johnson was also arrested and charged with criminal use of communication facility, conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture or distribute, and possession of a controlled substance.