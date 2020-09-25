Sayre Police respond to domestic disturbance involving a firearm

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm on the 100 block of Reilly Street Thursday night.

Around 5:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the house and spoke with the wife of a man who came home “in an agitated state and began throwing items around the residence, before discharging a firearm into the ceiling.”

When police made contact with the man, he exited the house, “took a defensive stance and attempted to remove a handgun from a holster on his side.”

Police say the man was unable to retrieve the firearm and retreated back inside the house.

After about 30 minutes of negotiation, the man left the home and was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for a mental health and medical evaluation.

Sayre Police were assisted by the Bradford County Regional Special Operations Team; Athens Borough, Athens Township, Towanda and Waverly Police; the Bradford County Sheriff Department; Greater Valley EMS; and Sayre Fire Department.