Sayre teen charged for threatening to do harm in high school

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Sayre Police have filed charges against a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly made threats to do harm inside Sayre Area High School.

Police said they received information that the teen had told other students to stay home from school as he was going to hire someone to do harm.

He was charged with Terroristic Threats and Disorderly Conduct. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

As part of an email to parents, Sayre Area High School Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said:

“At this time, we do not believe there is a credible threat to school safety on Friday. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional security in place at our school. We would like to thank the students who came forward about the potential threat. They did the right thing. We encourage all of our families to speak with their children about the serious nature of making threats. We take all potential threats to school safety seriously.” Jill Daloisio

