(WHTM) — Nov. 9 is National Scapple Day! This food is one of the most famous Pennsylvania Dutch foods and is extremely popular along the entire Mid-Atlantic region.

But what is it exactly?

According to Food Network, Scrapple is a dish made from scraps of pork meat, usually the trimmings. These scraps are combined with cornmeal and spices. The individual ingredients are cooked separately and then put together in a loaf pan to chill. Once the loaf is formed, it’s sliced, cooked, and eaten.

It’s easier to think of scrapple as a paté, which also is made using leftover scraps.

This dish was created by Pennsylvania Dutch settlers and rural immigrants, and it helps prevent any part of the animal from going to waste. Most scrapples are seasoned with sage, bay leaves, peppercorns, garlic, and salt.

Scrapple can taste like liverwurst, according to Food Network. Depending on how much sage is in the recipe, scrapple can taste like breakfast sausage. For the most part, scrapple is completely cooked when purchased, but most people pan fry it to warm and crisp it up.

The dish is usually served for breakfast and can be paired with cinnamon rolls, put in a breakfast casserole, or served as a side for buttermilk pancakes. You can also eat scrapple by itself with toast, potatoes, and ketchup. It can also be made into scrapple sandwiches.