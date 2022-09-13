Age-progressed photos of missing sisters Hanna Lee, now 9, and Skye Rex, now 7, who were allegedly abducted by their mother in 2020. (courtesy: NCMEC)

(WTAJ) — Two years later, investigators are still searching for two girls believed to have been kidnapped by their mother and are asking the public to remain vigilant.

Hanna Lee and Skye Rex, then ages 7 and 5, were last seen on March 17, 2020, in their hometown of Waynesboro. Investigators believe they were abducted by their mother, Lashada Lee, who is now 46 years old. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for Lashada on June 2, 2020, following a three-year-long custody battle with ex-husband John Rex, the father of the sisters.

Age-progressed photo of Hanna Lee, now 9 years old (courtesy: NCMEC)

Age-progressed photo of Skye Rex, now 7 years old (courtesy: NCMEC)

Photo of Lashada Lee, now 46, who is the alleged abductor of Hanna and Skye (courtesy: NCMEC)

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) released age-progress photos of Hanna, now 9, and Skye, now 7, to give an idea of what they look like in order to help find them. Both girls have brown hair and brown eyes and are biracial. Lashada has black hair and brown eyes, stands approximately 5’3″ tall, and weighs around 160 pounds.

“Children abducted by a parent are often told lies to justify abruptly leaving home,” NCMEC Co-Founder John Walsh said. “After they’ve left the state or the country, they often remain isolated out of fear of being noticed or getting caught. Many times, they are kept out of school, away from parks and neighbors, and without any contact with friends or family members.”

Investigators believe they may be in the Washington D.C., Maryland area.

“To the ordinary person, the most that I can ask them to do is spread the awareness and share these posts,” John said in a 2021 interview. “Whether it be Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, just help search for my daughters and share it.”

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Waynesboro Police Department at 1-717-762-2131 or by calling the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.