State officials officially unveiled the theme for a Pennsylvania tradition dating back over 100 years.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited the Eat Real Food Mobile Market at Paxinosa Elementary School in Easton, PA Wednesday to announce the theme for the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show: Connecting Our Communities.

The 2024 Farm Show, Pennsylvania’s State Fair, will run from Saturday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

“Agriculture unites us. It is the food, fuel, and fiber we rely on for our quality of life and our economy. Food helps define our cultures and our identities,” said Secretary Redding.

The Farm Show will feature fan-favorites like the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, famous Farm Show Food Court, youth showmanship, and sheep shearing competitions (among

hundreds of other competitive agricultural events), cooking demonstrations, and more than one million square-feet of hands-on agriculture education opportunities.

“Visiting the PA Farm Show is like taking a journey through the heart of agriculture, where you’ll connect with the roots of our food, the spirit of our farming communities, and the boundless possibilities for finding your own path in this industry,” said Sharon Myers, the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center Executive Director.

To stay up to date on PA Farm Show news, visit farmshow.pa.gov or follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram.