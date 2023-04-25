EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday Sheetz announced it will be offering customers free soft pretzels for the rest of the week.

Officials with Sheetz stated customers will be offered one free MTGo soft pretzel with any purchase of a self-serve fountain beverage or self-serve coffee.

This special offer will be available to customers on National Pretzel Day which is on April 26 and will continue to offer this special on April 27 and April 28.

This promotion is valid at all of Sheetz’s 670+ locations through the Sheetz app by adding an offer under the OFFERZ tab. There is a limit of one soft pretzel per Rewardz member and it does not include the MTO pretzel.