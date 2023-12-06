WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Sights & Sounds of Christmas Parade will take place this weekend in Wellsboro.

The parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10, and begin on Water Street in Wellsboro at 4 p.m. The parade will include holiday characters and decorated floats and vehicles in garland and lights, as well as candy handlers who will be handing out treats along the parade route.

The parade will begin on Water Street, turn onto Queen Street, turn onto Main Street, travel through Wellsboro’s business district, turn onto Central Avenue and then onto Water Street.

The parade will end at dusk to ensure the safety of those watching and participating.