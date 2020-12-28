SOH Dr. Rachel Levine provides update on COVID-19 in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, discussed a seven-day case increase of 46,777, a statewide percent positivity of 15.1% during their weekly COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring update on Monday.

“This is the second consecutive week that we see a decrease in percent positivity, providing us with data that our efforts to reduce and mitigate the spread are working,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “Although this is encouraging, we need to stay the course in our fight against COVID-19. We need Pennsylvanians to continue efforts to stay safe, stay home as much as possible, wear a mask when out of our homes, and avoid gatherings with those outside our households.”

The statewide percent-positivity went down to 15.1% from 15.82% last week. Officials say every county in the state has a concerning percent positivity above five percent which includes 19 counties that have a percent positivity at or above 20 percent.

“The decisions we make over the holiday season will continue to impact the effect of COVID-19 across the state,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need to continue our efforts to practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, download the COVID Alert PA app, and answer the call when a public health professional is calling you.”