(WKBN)- A diced organic butternut squash product that was sold in Pennsylvania is being recalled, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

According to a press release, Safeway Fresh Foods of Vineland, New Jersey is recalling its 32-oz. Diced Organic Butternut Squash product as it has the potential to be contaminated with Escherichia coli O45.

The FDA states that E. coli O45 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). This condition is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly; the condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

The 32-oz. diced butternut squash was distributed only to Costco in Washington DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing by the company detected the presence of E. coli O45.

The closest Costco to the Valley in Pennsylvania is in Cranberry Township.

Consumers who specifically purchased Costco item 20522, UPC 040232244124, 32-oz. diced Organic Butternut Squash between September 7, 2023, and September 15, 2023, with a use-by date of September 19 are urged to return it to their local Costco. If you have any product with this date code remaining, the FDA is asking that you do not consume it.

The FDA states that no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-856-692-7200 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET.