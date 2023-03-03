(WETM) – A handful of schools in northern Pennsylvania have announced that they will close early or cancel extracurriculars Friday as another winter storm moves through the area.

In an otherwise, relatively, quiet winter season, the Twin Tiers is once again bracing for a wet winter storm. As a result, five schools in northern Pa. have announced they’ll be closing early or canceling afterschool activities, as of 11:00 a.m. on March 3, 2023.

These schools include Athens, Canton, Northern Tioga, Troy, and Towanda. 171 Cedar Arts in Corning also announced that evening activities would be canceled.

Rain is expected to move through the Twin Tiers late afternoon on March 3 and will turn into snow and sleet overnight. Moderate winter weather advisories are in effect for most counties in the Twin Tiers, saying that two to four inches of snow, sleet, and ice may fall.