Spooky show carries on at Pennsylvania home’s annual Halloween lights show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (NewsNation Now) — Coronavirus didn’t turn off the lights on one Pennsylvania family’s spooky twist on the twinkling holiday house.

Usually, houses set up lights, inflatables and other decorations to celebrate the holidays in December. But a Pennsylvania family has been putting on an elaborate Halloween lights show throughout October, for years.

The annual event even features a radio station playing spooky sounds drivers can tune into as they pass by.

Homeowner Christy Carrigan told NewsNation affiliate WHTM her son created her home’s annual Halloween event.

“My son is currently 21. He started this when he was about 13 or 14 years old. Every year, he saves his money and buys some more lights to add to the display,” Carrigan said.

She also said it has become a community favorite event every year.

“Sometimes there will be cars wrapped through the cul-de-sac and up the street, just to come in to see the lights,” Carrigan explained.

Carrigan also noted it might be the perfect way for families to get their Halloween thrills while safely social distancing