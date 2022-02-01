State botched Constitutional amendment delays justice for sex abuse survivors a year later

(WHTM) — It has been a year since Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar resigned after failing to advertise a Constitutional amendment that would help sex abuse survivors. It was a crushing blow to victims who feel abused by the system and continue to wait for their justice.

State Representative Jim Gregory (R), Blair County, received a call from Governor Tom Wolf. At first he thought it was to congratulate him that his Constitutional amendment bill, which was designed to let sex abuse survivors sue preparators, would pass the Senate. Instead, it was to let him know they would have to start the process all over again.

The amendment would not be on the ballot because Gov. Wolf’s Department of State failed to properly advertise it, as required by the Constitution.

“They were counting on the ability to find closure, seek justice. They were failed,” said Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R), York County.

In response, lawmakers proposed bills in the past year. One proposed bill would make the legislature responsible for writing and advertising ballot questions. Senator Phillips-Hill’s bill would create an online tracker so the public could monitor the amendment process.

“It will prevent failure in the future and I always think it’s good to shine light on what government does,” Phillips-Hill said.

Gregory, a sex abuse survivor himself, authored a bill to open a two-year window to sue. It passed the House, but stalled in the Senate. “I’ve tried to come to terms with it, that over in the Senate, the leader is not interested in running it. There’s nothing I can say or do that’s going to change that,” Gregory said.

So, victims wait. A Constitutional amendment do-over is on track to appear on the ballot in spring 2023 and Gregory is confident that Pennsylvanians will support it, if given the chance. But, he is cautiously optimistic.

“There are forces that do not want to see this happen and those forces will continue to work to try to keep it from happening,” Gregory added.

The Department of State has said it has changed its internal policies procedures as a result of last year’s mistake and ensure future ballot questions are not botched.